Cirrhosis Care for My Wife

 CAD $5,000

 CAD $750

My wife, the love of my life, has been diagnosed with cirrhosis, a devastating liver disease that has taken a toll on her health. Despite never drinking, smoking, or engaging in any harmful habits, she has been hit with this terrible diagnosis. We've been spending every waking moment by her side, trying to make her feel better, but the medical bills have been piling up, and we're struggling to keep up. We need your help to cover the costs of her treatment and ensure that she receives the best possible care. Every dollar counts, and your support will go directly towards her medical expenses. Let's work together to give my wife the care she deserves. Please contribute generously to this campaign, and let's make a difference in her life. Thank you for your kindness and support.

Jan and Al
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Tammy and David
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Chuck and Heather
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

Our prayers are with you guys

Blake
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

With prayers and love fot you both

