Help Cameron get back on the road

As a single mother, I have always been proud of my son Cameron for being a great brother, grandson, and student. To show my appreciation for all his hard work and determination, I gifted him his dream car. However, on May 13th, between 0330 and 0415, a carjacker and robber stole Cameron's car from our carport while my children slept.

My goal is to do the best to raise funds for Cameron to recoup his losses and purchase another vehicle. In a few short months he heads off to service our country and I hope with assistance to send him off in a vehicle.











