Joshua Camp Fundraiser

Goal:
CAD $285
Raised:
CAD $286
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Owens
Joshua would like to attend summer camp with his youth group this summer. Payment is to be submitted by June 6, 2025. He is hoping to do odd jobs for local friends as well as fundraise with those farther away to meet his goal in time. Thank you!!
Have fun at camp.
Praying for your success.
I know it’s not much but hope it helps!☺️
Joshua you are an amazing little helper. I wish you all the best and I know you will reach your goal if you put your heart into❤️good luck ❤️corrie and Darrell
