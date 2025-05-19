Campaign Image

Joshua Camp Fundraiser

Goal:

 CAD $285

Raised:

 CAD $286

Campaign created by Kimberly Owens

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Owens

Joshua Camp Fundraiser

Joshua would like to attend summer camp with his youth group this summer. Payment is to be submitted by June 6, 2025. He is hoping to do odd jobs for local friends as well as fundraise with those farther away to meet his goal in time. Thank you!!

Recent Donations
Mandy young
$ 60.00 CAD
1 month ago

Have fun at camp.

DebbieJ157
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Praying for your success.

Debbie J
$ 11.00 CAD
1 month ago

Diamond
$ 15.00 CAD
1 month ago

I know it’s not much but hope it helps!☺️

Corrie
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Joshua you are an amazing little helper. I wish you all the best and I know you will reach your goal if you put your heart into❤️good luck ❤️corrie and Darrell

