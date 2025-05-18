Support Baby Ellsworth and Family

Raised:
USD $725
Canyon and Harmoni welcomed Baby Ellsworth into our world a little sooner than expected. She is tiny but mighty weighing in at 1 lb 10 oz! She and mommy and daddy will be spending a lot of time in NICU over the next couple months.
Everyone wants to help, and we so appreciate it! Donations of any size will be greatly appreciated to help pay for medical bills.
Sending lots of love and prayers from your Illinois friends❤️ Joe, Angela, Tasha and Tiffany and family
Prayers for you and your precious daughter. Love you and look forward to meeting my great great niece❤️
Love you and Precious Baby!💗 Look forward to seeing you both soon!!😍
Love you guys!🫶🏼
Prayers to your family
Praying for strength for all of you as you walk through the difficult months ahead! God bless that sweet baby girl and allow her to grow stronger each and every day! Sending love and so many prayers!
Stay strong little one! Sending love from Illinois! -Gilbert’s
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.