Jericho Ministries Honduras Mission Trip

Jericho Ministries is dedicated to rescuing, restoring, and empowering women and children through Christ, who have been impacted by exploitation and poverty. We are excited to share that we will be traveling to Honduras July 13th-20th to partner with Jericho Ministries. Our team includes Letty and Cecilee Kiley, Ethan Rocke, Heidi, Katrina and Karen Williams, and Simeon Battaglia.

Our team has two financial goals:

- to raise funds to directly support Jericho Ministries and the essential work they are doing in their community;

- to cover our travel and mission expenses so that we can serve them in person—bringing encouragement and helping hands.

Most of all, we would appreciate your prayers: for safety, for open hearts, and for lives to be impacted by God’s love. Please hit the prayer button and let us know you are praying for us.

Thank you so much for being a part of this journey with us!

To learn more about Jericho Ministries visit this link: https://www.jerichoministries.org/