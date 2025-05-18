Campaign Image

Jericho Ministries Honduras Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $8,007

Campaign created by Ethan Rocke

Campaign funds will be received by Ethan Rocke

Jericho Ministries Honduras Mission Trip

Jericho Ministries is dedicated to rescuing, restoring, and empowering women and children through Christ, who have been impacted by exploitation and poverty. We are excited to share that we will be traveling to Honduras July 13th-20th to partner with Jericho Ministries. Our team includes Letty and Cecilee Kiley, Ethan Rocke, Heidi, Katrina and Karen Williams, and Simeon Battaglia.

Our team has two financial goals:

- to raise funds to directly support Jericho Ministries and the essential work they are doing in their community;

- to cover our travel and mission expenses so that we can serve them in person—bringing encouragement and helping hands.

Most of all, we would appreciate your prayers: for safety, for open hearts, and for lives to be impacted by God’s love. Please hit the prayer button and let us know you are praying for us.

Thank you so much for being a part of this journey with us!

To learn more about Jericho Ministries visit this link: https://www.jerichoministries.org/

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers for protection, guidance, and fruitful ministry.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

May the Lord bless your time together as a team, and may He use you to point others to Himself!

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
9 days ago

May you both be a blessing and be blessed!

Anonymous
$ 137.00 USD
13 days ago

Letty and group

Community Bible Church
$ 1000.00 USD
15 days ago

Benjamin Plitt
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

We are praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
18 days ago

Jim and Salina
$ 400.00 USD
18 days ago

Ron and Pam Russell
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Blessings, Williams ladies as you travel - thank you for supporting this effort!

Amber Lewis
$ 300.00 USD
21 days ago

Lisa Christenson
$ 300.00 USD
21 days ago

Jeri Ryan
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Praying for you!

Cheryl Carter
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Micah Downs
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Richard Laczny
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

God bless your trip!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
27 days ago

Safe travels and many blessings!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo