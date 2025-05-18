Orthodox Church of South Sudan Sustaining Funds

Monthly Goal:

 USD $9,000

Total Raised:

 USD $3,133

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Charles Linderman

We humbly request your help to sustain the Orthodox Church of South Sudan during significant political and military unrest. Established in April 2024, the Church has grown in spite of rising unrest, with many South Sudanese placing their faith in Christ for deliverance. Our focus now is to stabilize the fragile young Church and provide lifesaving necessities while praying for a better future.

In 2025, we aim to build a Cathedral, School, and Monastery Missionary Compound. Your monthly donations and prayers will help us navigate these challenging times and continue to spread the Gospel. Together, we can ensure the Church's resilience and growth, bringing hope and light to the people of South Sudan. Please help us not to let down those who have placed their trust in Christ as made real to them through the Church.

Ardit
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Blessings to South Sudan.

Friend
$ 3000.00 USD
22 days ago

God bless all of you working in South Sudan.

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
1 month ago

