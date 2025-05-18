Maggie Hernia Repair

Maggie came from a hoarder. She is only 6 months old with a very large hernia. It is the size of a baseball. She is getting it repaired and spayed at the same time. All together 6 very young cats where rescued from the same hoarding situation. 4 are 6 months old and brothers and sisters. One is 1 year old and a 2 year old. Jessie the 2 year old had a old jaw fracure which led to a crooked mouth . His bottom teeth needed to be removed so he could close his mouth and stop the canine teeth from jabbing his upper lip. I had that surgery done already. All kitties will be fixed as of tomorrow . Please help if you are able. No amount is too small. My credit card is to the total now after Maggie's surgery tomorrow. May 19th. Thank you so much for your help.