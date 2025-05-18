Campaign Image

Adopt A Chick Round Two!

Campaign created by Treva Shipp

Campaign funds will be received by Tabitha Farms

We are growing our flock! Our first Adopt-A-Chick campaign got our flock started and they are now laying and providing eggs for us to give to charities that support the community. We are ready to get more chicks, so we can feed more people, but we need your help to purchase and feed this new flock of egg layers. Our supporters enjoyed the last campaign as they purchased chicks and even named them (Chickalaus Cage, BoomChicka, and Dirt to name a few) or they purchased them in honor of kids or grandkids. It was a fun campaign and now those babies are all grown up and doing what we are passionate about…feeding the hungry. Visit our website at www.tabithafarms.com to learn more about our mission! We also have another campaign on GSG called, “Feed the Flock,” where you can give to support the farm financially through a one time gift or a monthly gift.

Coleen Harting
1 month ago

Stan and Lori
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Yay, go chicks! 🐥

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much for your support and for making our campaign a success! Stay tuned for our chick arrival! ♥️

BoomChicka Mom
1 month ago

Names this time: Eggroll, Finger Licken', Dora the Eggsplorer and Hennifer. Praying your 2nd Adopt-a-Chick event is as successful as the first!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Your generous donation helped make it a success! And those are awesome names…stay tuned for baby pictures!

Julieanne Lamri
1 month ago

May your flock continue to grow in good health!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your generous support! Our flock can grow because of you! Stay tuned for the homecoming!

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

Pam Brucker
1 month ago

Michael Briney
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

