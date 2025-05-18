Kenya Africa Missions Trip 2025

Hello, my name is Mya, and I am desiring to embark on a week-long mission trip to Kenya, Africa this August with my Church, Christian Embassy International. My goal is to help support and empower the children and people of Africa in our local church community there. As a compassionate individual, I believe that I can make a positive impact in the lives of those in need.

As part of the team, we will be working with local churches to provide aid and resources to the communities in need. On this transformative journey, we’ll be serving in Homa Bay and Oyoko, Kenya spreading the love of Christ, proclaiming the Gospel, praying for the sick, and uplifting fellow believers. As we minister and build relationships in these communities, we trust that God will work powerfully in and through us.

The purpose of this campaign is to raise funds for my trip expenses, including transportation, accommodation, and living expenses. Your contribution will go a long way in helping me achieve my goal of empowering the children and people of Africa. With your support, I am confident that we can make a difference in the lives of many.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will be greatly appreciated. Every dollar counts, and together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of those in need. Thank you for considering supporting my mission trip to Kenya. Together, we can change lives and make a difference!