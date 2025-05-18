Support Joanna's Recovery after Tragic Accident

Joanna Atkinson is a sister of our new daughter-in-law, and she is only 24 years old (Nathan's age). She was in a tragic farming accident in August 2024 and needs help to offset her ongoing, mounting medical expenses. Joanna is such a sweet young lady who is full of faith and trusting wholly in God's good purposes for her despite the very tough challenges she continues to face since this accident. Below is her story:

"On August 23, 2024, I was riding at road speed (top speed) in an open cab John Deere tractor. The driver overcorrected and drove down a 4-foot ditch into a cornfield. My last memory was being catapulted headfirst over the opposite side of the tractor. I was run over by the hay rake we were pulling and awoke sitting cross-legged in the dirt completely stunned that I was still alive. The driver managed to stay on the tractor and was unhurt, praise the Lord!

I was in critical condition for under an hour; however, I sustained badly broken ribs, a punctured lung, considerable bruising and nerve damage throughout different parts of my body, a severely broken jaw, and extensive skull and facial fractures. Due to this trauma, I'm still experiencing deafness in my right ear as well as muscle weakness after several months of total paralysis on one side of my face.

My family bravely provided me with 3 months of 24/7 at-home care rising to the challenges I faced - particularly the specialized liquid diet due to my broken jaw. Still, this accident resulted in a 5-day hospital stay along with post-hospital treatment from specialists and physical therapists causing me to be faced with many medical bills. This month (May 2025), I had a CT scan of my skull and will meet with an ear surgeon next month (June 2025) to discuss hearing aids/surgery options for my ear in which I continue to experience deafness. This will add to my ongoing medical expenses.

Though I someday hope to be healed fully, I am so thankful for how far the Lord has brought me in these last 9 months and am humbled that it pleased Him to preserve me through it all. " ~ Joanna Atkinson

First, would you please pray for God's financial provision for Joanna and for continued healing in her body? But if you are able, would you consider donating to this fund to help offset some of Joanna's many medical expenses? Even small donations will add up and mean so much to her! And finally, would you consider sharing this page to give Joanna more opportunity for donations? Thank you so very much for your time and consideration!

For His Glory,

David & Patty Wagoner