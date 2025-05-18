Support after my wreck

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $269
Campaign funds will be received by Dorothy Pruitt
On April 20th 2025 I was in a motorcycle wreck. I was traveling on hwy 16 in Glendale Springs N.C. When it happened. I don't know what happened all I know is 3 days later I woke up in Johnson City TN trauma hospital still a little lost.But by God's grace alive . I had suffered internal blood loss from what I was told I was almost called home .But the Lord has plans for me hwar.I have suffered a left sacral fracture and a break in the pubic bone several hematomas and bruises and scrapes. I can't put any weight on my left side for 4 more weeks or longer .I have some Dr bills my insurance isn't paying any help would be a blessing.
Get better fast, cousin! I'm so glad you're alive! Praying every day.
