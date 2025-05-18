Vet bill for return of McKenzie

In February of 2024 I let Patrick Murphy take my dog to help me get her healed. She was losing her fur after having pups but went on longer than I realized. I was working with my vet to heal her, but nothing seemed to be working. Patrick offered to take my McKenzie to help me out. He said he could take her to UCDavis Vets, instead took my McKenzie to his own vet. She was immediately put on meds for her itching and fur loss. Vet thought it may be an environmental allergy. When it finally came to fruition she had a bacterial infection from a trough of water she loved to play in. Which came to me through our conversations. Patrick then refused to give my girl back, after asking me if I wanted her back last June. I replied yes, of course. I had to take him to court for her return on April 11, 2025. I was awarded her back but must pay him for all vet costs. He took her hiking in December and she ingested something. Not identified but it almost killed her. From what little I know she may have liver damage. He refuses to tell me what the outcome is now. Won’t talk or communicate with me on any level. I have no pics, no inkling of her condition, or how to proceed with her. She was my breeding girl, I’m not sure I can breed her now. But through all this I love her dearly and want her home. I need to pay him 3000 by June 6, 2025 in order for him to return her. I included the extra 500 for further testing and vet care when I get her home. I would dearly appreciate any and all help I can get! As a widow living on SSI in CA it’s not easy. I just need a boost to get me through all this. I pray daily to our good Lord and know he has his plan for me and mine. Thank you! Blessings and love, Karin