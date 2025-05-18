Campaign Image

Help me get Baptized!

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Pace Horstmeyer

Campaign funds will be received by Neal Horstmeyer

Hi everyone,

Over the past year, my life has changed in a way I didn’t expect. I’ve experienced a full transformation of faith, one that led me to the Catholic Church. Through prayer and a lot of grace, I’ve come to believe wholeheartedly that this is where I’m meant to be.

I’ve been offered a once in a lifetime opportunity. I have the opportunity to be baptized into the Catholic Church by Cardinal Robert Sarah while on my pilgrimage to Rome, Italy this summer during the Jubilee year!

This moment is incredibly personal and sacred to me, it’s not just a ceremony but it’s the beginning of a whole new life for me. However, it comes at a cost. The baptism itself, handled through official Vatican channels and celebrated privately in the Piazza della Città Leonina, costs €1,970 which is $2,300. That doesn’t include travel, flights, housing, or any of the rest of the trip. Just my baptism.

As someone young and still working to support myself, this is not something I can afford alone. That’s why I’m reaching out.

If you feel moved to support me, whether through a donation, sharing this story, or simply praying for me, I’d be incredibly grateful. Any amount brings me closer to this step of faith and a moment that will shape the rest of my life.

Thank you for believing in me and walking with me on this journey.

With love and gratitude,

Pace.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
18 days ago

The Perrett Fam
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God continue to bless your amazing journey. Sending love and prayers your way!

Peter Birozes
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s go pace!!

LeBron James
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

¡Verso l’alto! To the Heights Pace!

Colton Reilly
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you Pace ❤️ So exited seeing you and your journey in joining catholicism over this past year!

Mack Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Roa Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Pace, may the lord bless you and your family.

Uncle Rick
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m very happy for you. Keep me in the loop. I would like to attend your baptism if it works out for me to attend.

Sell Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Pace!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

nikki tabak
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so so proud of you pace! You are so blessed I love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey bud don’t spend it all in one place! Congrats 🍾

McCall Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you, Pace!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

proud of you buddy 😎 happy to support you.

