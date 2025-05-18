Help me get Baptized!

Hi everyone,

Over the past year, my life has changed in a way I didn’t expect. I’ve experienced a full transformation of faith, one that led me to the Catholic Church. Through prayer and a lot of grace, I’ve come to believe wholeheartedly that this is where I’m meant to be.

I’ve been offered a once in a lifetime opportunity. I have the opportunity to be baptized into the Catholic Church by Cardinal Robert Sarah while on my pilgrimage to Rome, Italy this summer during the Jubilee year!

This moment is incredibly personal and sacred to me, it’s not just a ceremony but it’s the beginning of a whole new life for me. However, it comes at a cost. The baptism itself, handled through official Vatican channels and celebrated privately in the Piazza della Città Leonina, costs €1,970 which is $2,300. That doesn’t include travel, flights, housing, or any of the rest of the trip. Just my baptism.

As someone young and still working to support myself, this is not something I can afford alone. That’s why I’m reaching out.

If you feel moved to support me, whether through a donation, sharing this story, or simply praying for me, I’d be incredibly grateful. Any amount brings me closer to this step of faith and a moment that will shape the rest of my life.

Thank you for believing in me and walking with me on this journey.

With love and gratitude,

Pace.