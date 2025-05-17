Support the Newswanger Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,647
Campaign funds will be received by Travis Newswanger
After a devastating tornado, Travis and Grace Newswanger's lives were turned upside down. Their home, shop, and livelihood were severely damaged. As a community, we've come together to ask: "How can we help?" This fundraiser aims to provide financial support to the Newswanger family during this challenging time.
A tornado recently swept through the area, destroying the family's home, 4 commercial chicken barns and damaged the roof of their shop. Travis, Grace, and their two young children - a 2-year-old son and a 3-day-old baby - are facing an uncertain future.
Your donation will go directly towards supporting the Newswanger family with immediate needs, such as:
· Essential household items
· Temporary housing or repairs
· Other family necessities
Every contribution, big or small, counts. Your generosity will help the Newswanger family rebuild and recover from this disaster. Let's show them the power of community and kindness.
Praying for your family❤️
Prayers and care for all affected
So sorry for your deep loss. Jesus, be near.🙏🏼
Keeping you in our prayers.
God b with you n keep you safe. May you see His goodness daily thru this difficult time…… The Stitchin’Nook
Prayers for you all. I have 2 four house breeder farms and couldn’t imagine losing them.
