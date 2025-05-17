Campaign Image

Support the Newswanger Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,647

Campaign created by Heidi Newswanger

Campaign funds will be received by Travis Newswanger

After a devastating tornado, Travis and Grace Newswanger's lives were turned upside down. Their home, shop, and livelihood were severely damaged. As a community, we've come together to ask: "How can we help?" This fundraiser aims to provide financial support to the Newswanger family during this challenging time.

A tornado recently swept through the area, destroying the family's home, 4 commercial chicken barns and damaged the roof of their shop. Travis, Grace, and their two young children - a 2-year-old son and a 3-day-old baby - are facing an uncertain future.

Your donation will go directly towards supporting the Newswanger family with immediate needs, such as:


· Essential household items

· Temporary housing or repairs

· Other family necessities


Every contribution, big or small, counts. Your generosity will help the Newswanger family rebuild and recover from this disaster. Let's show them the power of community and kindness.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and care for all affected

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Gloria Wenger
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your deep loss. Jesus, be near.🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Justin Knoebel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Darren Burgess
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Justin Sauder
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Michael newswanger
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God b with you n keep you safe. May you see His goodness daily thru this difficult time…… The Stitchin’Nook

Shanna Whiteley
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you all. I have 2 four house breeder farms and couldn’t imagine losing them.

