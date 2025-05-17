Support the Newswanger Family

After a devastating tornado, Travis and Grace Newswanger's lives were turned upside down. Their home, shop, and livelihood were severely damaged. As a community, we've come together to ask: "How can we help?" This fundraiser aims to provide financial support to the Newswanger family during this challenging time.

A tornado recently swept through the area, destroying the family's home, 4 commercial chicken barns and damaged the roof of their shop. Travis, Grace, and their two young children - a 2-year-old son and a 3-day-old baby - are facing an uncertain future.



Your donation will go directly towards supporting the Newswanger family with immediate needs, such as:





· Essential household items

· Temporary housing or repairs

· Other family necessities





Every contribution, big or small, counts. Your generosity will help the Newswanger family rebuild and recover from this disaster. Let's show them the power of community and kindness.





