New York Missionary Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m incredibly excited to share that I’ve been given the opportunity to attend my first ever missionary trip this July — and I need your help to get there. This summer, I will be serving with Gateway Church at an Urban Outreach Center in New York City, and I believe with all my heart that God has called me to take this step.These past couple of moths I’ve felt a growing tug on my heart — a clear and persistent call to serve others in a deeper way. I recently joined Gateway fellowship church and it's been an amazing home for me and my family. When I learned about this trip through Gateway Church, I knew it was more than just a good opportunity. It was God’s timing. This isn’t just a trip — it’s the beginning of what I believe will be a lifelong journey of ministry and mission work. I’m eager to grow in faith, to listen, to learn, and to love boldly. To make this mission possible, I need to raise $1100 to cover the cost of travel, lodging, and ministry supplies. Every donation — no matter how big or small — helps me take one step closer to answering this call. If you can’t give financially, I humbly ask for your prayers — for safety, for provision, and that God would prepare the hearts of everyone we will meet and serve. If you feel led to support me, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And even if you can’t give, please share this story with others who might want to be part of something meaningful.

Let’s be the hands and feet of Jesus — together.

God Bless

~Esme H.




































