Family lawyer for my daughter

 USD $6,000

 USD $770

Campaign created by Nathan Cooley

Campaign funds will be received by Nathan Cooley

Family lawyer for my daughter

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your help in a deeply personal and urgent matter. My daughter is facing a challenging child custody case that is likely to become contentious and complex. As a loving parent, she is fighting to protect her child’s well-being and ensure a safe, stable future. However, the legal process is daunting, and without proper representation, her ability to advocate for her child could be at risk.To give her the best chance in this battle, we urgently need to hire a skilled attorney who specializes in family law. Legal fees are overwhelming, and despite our efforts, we cannot afford the costs alone. We’re turning to our community for support to help cover these expenses and ensure my daughter can fight for what’s right for her child.Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference in securing the legal help she needs. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this plea with others who might be able to help would mean the world. Your support will give my daughter the strength to stand up for her child in this difficult time.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Together, we can help protect a child’s future.With gratitude,
Nate Cooley 
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you the best with your Grandbabies ❤️

Wes
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

John and Robyn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck and sending prayers.

Bella
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Bobbi Brown
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry I can't do more

Liz
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

🥰 hope this helps.

Letty
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #2

May 21st, 2025

Went and put down a $5000 retainer today. We have a hearing tomorrow. 

Update #1

May 19th, 2025

We have an appointment with an attorney today to discuss options and costs.

