Help Leander Seppanens medical

Help Support Leander Seppanen During His Battle with Lemierre’s Syndrome





Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,





We are reaching out today on behalf of our beloved friend, Leander Seppanen, who is currently in the ICU bravely fighting a rare and serious condition known as Lemierre’s Syndrome. This life-threatening illness has left him extremely sick and unable to work, and to make matters even more difficult, Leander does not have health insurance.





Lemierre’s Syndrome is a rare bacterial infection that can cause severe complications and requires intensive medical care. Leander has been through so much already, and while the road to recovery is long, we know that God has been good — and He will continue to be. We hold tightly to our faith and trust in His plan, even in the middle of this storm.





Leander has always been a kind and humble presence in our lives — someone who lifts others up, never asks for much, and faces life with quiet strength. Now, it’s our turn to lift him up. Medical bills are quickly adding up, and without insurance, the financial burden is overwhelming. We’d like to help him in a small but meaningful way by easing some of that pressure so he can focus on healing.





If you’re able, please consider donating whatever you can. No amount is too small, and every prayer, share, and dollar truly helps. If you’re not in a position to give, we ask that you keep Leander in your prayers and share this campaign with others who might feel led to help.





We believe in the power of community, in the strength of prayer, and in the goodness of God. Let’s come together and show Leander that he’s not alone — that even in this incredibly difficult season, he is surrounded by love and support.





Thank you and God bless you all.