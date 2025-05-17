Help Leander Seppanens medical

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $24,715
Campaign funds will be received by Leander Seppanen
Help Support Leander Seppanen During His Battle with Lemierre’s Syndrome
Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,
We are reaching out today on behalf of our beloved friend, Leander Seppanen, who is currently in the ICU bravely fighting a rare and serious condition known as Lemierre’s Syndrome. This life-threatening illness has left him extremely sick and unable to work, and to make matters even more difficult, Leander does not have health insurance.
Lemierre’s Syndrome is a rare bacterial infection that can cause severe complications and requires intensive medical care. Leander has been through so much already, and while the road to recovery is long, we know that God has been good — and He will continue to be. We hold tightly to our faith and trust in His plan, even in the middle of this storm.
Leander has always been a kind and humble presence in our lives — someone who lifts others up, never asks for much, and faces life with quiet strength. Now, it’s our turn to lift him up. Medical bills are quickly adding up, and without insurance, the financial burden is overwhelming. We’d like to help him in a small but meaningful way by easing some of that pressure so he can focus on healing.
If you’re able, please consider donating whatever you can. No amount is too small, and every prayer, share, and dollar truly helps. If you’re not in a position to give, we ask that you keep Leander in your prayers and share this campaign with others who might feel led to help.
We believe in the power of community, in the strength of prayer, and in the goodness of God. Let’s come together and show Leander that he’s not alone — that even in this incredibly difficult season, he is surrounded by love and support.
Thank you and God bless you all.
We pray in Jesus’ name that you may recover and that our Heavenly Father strengthens the family in this time!🙏🏻
We thank God He spared your life and pray for a complete recovery!!! God bless you!
Praying for a full recovery
May 29th, 2025
Many have asked to have updates on Leander. I'll try to make a long story short-
Leander had went septic. The infection went to his blood. Then pieces of the septic emboli broke off from his neck, went to his lungs. This caused pneumonia. He was put on oxygen. Then brought to surgery. They removed his jugular vein. Which was the source of infection. They weren't taking any more chances of it spreading and causing more damage. He was in ICU for 3 days.
After 10 days, Leander came home with a PIC line, which we gave antibiotics intravenously. After a week, he is now on an oral antibiotic. (And a blood thinner).The PIC line has been removed. He has had a few setbacks and doctors are watching. But overall, he's healing, thanks to God! We have weeks of appointments and tests coming up and covet your prayers for recovery. He has yet to return to work. He has been too weak. But we have seen progress! Might be slower than a young man wants. But to be expected.
Also, a thank you for carrying us with all the prayers. They have been felt. And no gestures has been too big or too small. We have been so overwhelmed! May God repay you all.
