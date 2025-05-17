Project Code Red

In recent years, there has been growing recognition of the need to provide access to menstrual products as a basic necessity for all individuals who menstruate. In 2023, 1 in 4 students who menstruate experienced period poverty. With a lack of access, students are consistently forced to miss school, distracted by the fear of suddenly starting their period, or are embarrassed to admit they need help to access the necessary products. Because of recent reforms in the state of Texas, with multiple schools starting to provide menstrual products on their own accord, we decided it was time for or school to make the change as well. We, the students of Duncanville High School, are campaigning for our school administration to begin providing free pads and tampons on campus restrooms. The pricing for this project is extremely expensive, but our student movement has decided to raise a minimum of $3,000 towards the testing phase of the project. With your donation, you will be supporting Duncanville High Schools's journey to menstrual equity for all. Periods happen, Access matters. To reach out contact us at: codered1official@gmail.com