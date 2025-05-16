Help Ashley & Malakai Rebuild After Crisis

Please Note: All funds will be received directly by Ashley. The fundraiser was originally created on her behalf by her friend, Kelley, while Ashley was in the thick of it, which is why Kelley’s name is currently listed as the recipient. We’re working to get the fundraiser updated to reflect Ashley as the direct recipient as soon as possible.





Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

I’ve always believed in doing the hard things quietly. Pushing through, showing up, and holding it all together. But the past few weeks have shown me that sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is ask for help.

My name is Ashley, and I’m a mom to a beautiful, bright, adventurous toddler named Malakai. He is the light of my life. Over the past two years, I’ve been building a life I’m proud of. Growing my creative business, working from home, and doing everything I can to give Malakai a childhood filled with love, safety, and possibility.

But recently, our world was turned upside down by something I never thought I’d face.

Malakai was taken from me in the middle of the night by his father and brought to another state with the intention of hiding him from me. There was no warning, no conversation, and no concern for the trauma it would cause. What followed was a terrifying, emotional, and legal battle to locate and safely bring my son back home.

I filed an emergency court order and worked with law enforcement across state lines to begin the process of returning him safely. By the grace of God and the strength I didn’t know I had, Malakai is back in my arms. But the aftermath of what we’ve been through is still unfolding.

This event was not an isolated moment. It was the breaking point in a relationship that had become increasingly volatile, emotionally abusive, and unsafe over time. There were moments I felt unseen, unsupported, and silenced. I was forced to carry the weight of the household, of parenting, of emotional regulation for two. I stayed longer than I should have, hoping things would get better, wanting to keep our family intact. But I now see the strength it takes to walk away and protect the peace I want my son to grow up in.

Since then, I’ve been handling everything on my own. Full-time solo parenting, working through trauma, managing emergency legal steps, and trying to stay financially afloat with no consistent childcare. I’ve kept going, but I’m at a point where I need to ask for help.

💛 Why We’re Asking for Support

We’re seeking to raise $2,000+ to help cover essential childcare and basic living expenses while we stabilize, recover, and transition into daycare in August. These funds would give me time to continue working, rebuild structure for Malakai, and maintain our safety and well-being.

💸 How the Funds Will Be Used:

$1,400 – Temporary Childcare Support

To ensure I can work while caring for Malakai until he begins daycare this August

$400 – Essentials for Malakai

Includes food, diapers, clothing, and items that support his development and security during this transition

$200 – Emergency and Transitional Costs

Things like transportation to court or legal meetings, home safety supplies, and the unexpected costs that come with starting over

🌱 If We Receive More Than the Goal

If we are blessed to receive more than our $2,000 goal, every additional dollar will be placed into a savings account for Malakai. These funds will be used exclusively for his future needs. That includes school supplies, therapy, educational support, and anything that contributes to his healing and long-term stability. This season has shown me just how important it is to have even a small cushion, and I want to steward this support with care and intention.

🌿 The Bigger Picture

This experience has been painful, exhausting, and at times terrifying. But I’m choosing to fight forward. Not just for myself, but for the kind of home and future I want Malakai to grow up in. A life rooted in safety, peace, and the knowledge that even after the storm, we are still standing.

If you’ve ever had to rebuild your life from scratch... if you’ve ever had to stay strong for your child even while falling apart inside... then you know what this moment means to me.

Your support, whether through a donation, a message, a prayer, or a simple share, means more than I can express.

If you’d like to know more about what happened or speak privately, I’m open to sharing our story. Please feel free to reach out to me personally.

Thank you, deeply, for being a part of our healing and our next chapter.

With love and gratitude,

Ashley & Malakai