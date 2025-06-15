Mr T The handicap Toucan

Meet Mr. T, a rescue toucan (age unknown) in our flock. In his previous home, he was allegedly attacked by another toucan. The owner did not have the resources to provide veterinary care, in which, resulted the owner to relinquish and that is when he made his way to us in Summer of 2023. Mr. T was emaciated, pale & frail with arthritis, had a chronic breathing & sneezing issue. We discovered he had a curled talon that grew sharp, pierced & impaled the back of his leg! It looked very painful & the localized area was infected. He had a difficult time perching. He is unable to grow his tail, due to being ground-ridden predicament. Radiographs showed that he had fused from an back injury, which is probably the culprit of his detriments like arthritis, balancing issues and why he's unable to fly. He leans sideways, back onto his hock & a large pressure sore persists. After a 8-week series of veterinary visits, testing of treatment cycles, made lots of improvement. Despite his ailments, he expressed lots of zest and he had lots of fight inside his little body.. he displays happy signs of contentment - bathing, playing with toys, always finishing everything out of his food bowl.. within just a couple of months he had gone from 378g to 305g!

Mr. T enjoys exploring, loves to eat and still plays with his favorite toys. Even though he is proven to be active, happy & striving, we still face several challenges with making special accommodations for him daily. Unfortunately, he still constantly warps & breaks his tail feathers which bleed, which requires lots of medical attention. He has difficulty in preening his own feathers. He needs extra specialized care, extra environmental maintenance and first aid attention all the time. We still frequently treat blood feathers, wrap his legs & run nebulizer sessions daily & he gets inflammatory injections to manage pain weekly.

Recently, he broke a blood feather. It was treated accordingly but during recovery, Mr. T traumatized his tail by sitting back on it and it started to swell & become discolored. We took him to the vet as soon as possible to get him medicine before an infection set in. The vet sent us home with antibiotics. It’s been 3 days and he hasn’t shown much improvement.. In fact, he’s been showing signs of decline: weakness & lethargy. He hasn’t been able to eat today (although he is trying), so we rushed him to the vet for emergency investigation & hospitalization. We are unsure whether this is neurological, an internal infection from the injury affecting his brain or if this is side effects from the antibiotics he’s been on. He seems to be fading & his current condition is very worrisome. We have been self-funding everything for thus far and unfortunately the costs can't be differed with insurance because all animals with pre-existing issues are uninsurable. The cost for the initial tests for to investigate (and exclusively exotics) are very costly.. However, by retrieving radiographs, blood work & switching antibiotics may contribute with some pivotal answers, so that we can better navigate & help us in making the most appropriate and humane decision ahead. If it’s something we can address, we will proceed & exhaust every option to help save him with a quality of life with minimal suffering. Please send a little prayer for Mr. T. 🙏🏼 He is really such a special boy. Thank you for taking the time to learn about his story.

If you are unable to contribute financially, that is OK! We appreciate all forms of help or all ways of showing love & care in giving to God’s creatures. Thank you all for your support.. your generosity, encouragement, prayers & acts of kindness. It is all greatly appreciated - whether it be emotional, spiritual and/or financial. In God’s hands, Janelle & behalf of Mr. T, the team & our feathered friends at The Toucan Center 💞

Please share this campaign with others who may be able to help 🙏🏼