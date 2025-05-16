RevivEE Mission Funding

I am joining the RevivEE 6.0 team where we will split into 5 different countries in Eastern Europe to help revive the churches and change the culture with the gospel! These countries have experienced great economic hardship and there is war in neighboring countries. With how small the churches are, they have little hope and my goal is to bring hope, faith and love to them. This is such an incredible opportunity and I am willing to lay down my life by quitting my job and move to live over there for 10 months. But, this also means I will have no source of income and I will need your help so that I am able to live comfortably and not worry about finances so I can just focus on the mission. I know that some of you may not be able to do what I’m doing but your donation is just as much of a contribution as moving over there. Your contribution to me is a contribution to help encourage these churches. Any donation will help no matter how big or small and it’s as if you are coming along on this journey with me as well. I’m excited to see what God is going to do and hope to keep you all updated as well!