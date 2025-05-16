Come Alongside Amber & kids

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,165
Campaign funds will be received by Amber Hill
My sweetest sister in Christ and bestest friend, Amber Hill, is in need of financial help and prayer at this time. She has been a dedicated stay at home/homeschool mom for over 12 years, and is now needing to become the bread winner of her home with four children in tow. As followers of Christ, we are called to come alongside the most vulnerable and provide physical needs as well as pray for one another. She is actively pursuing jobs while parenting her children all by herself right now. Therefore, I am reaching out to all of you to help them financially for the next few months. It will help with rent, food, bills, and essentials. Thank you so much for considering them and praying! God bless you abundantly! ❤️
“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2
“If there is among you a poor man/woman of your brethren, within any of the gates in your land which the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart nor shut your hand from your poor brother/sister, but you shall open your hand wide to him/her and willingly lend him/her sufficient for his/her need, whatever he/she needs.”
Deuteronomy 15:7-8
Love you guys! ❤️
Stay strong Ambie! You'll be back on your feet in no time! Love you cuzzy! Xoxo
Sending prayers for all God’s blessings to you and your beautiful family ✝️🙏
Love you Cuzzy. You got this!!!
Psalm 23
Philippians 4:19 And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.
Love you Amber! Praying for you and your family 🙏
Love you so much thank you for always being such a sweet encouragement to me, praying for you and your family!🙏
Praying for you and your family! Love you! ❤️
Praying for you my dear! Hang in there!
Love you, Amber!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.