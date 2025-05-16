Come Alongside Amber & kids

My sweetest sister in Christ and bestest friend, Amber Hill, is in need of financial help and prayer at this time. She has been a dedicated stay at home/homeschool mom for over 12 years, and is now needing to become the bread winner of her home with four children in tow. As followers of Christ, we are called to come alongside the most vulnerable and provide physical needs as well as pray for one another. She is actively pursuing jobs while parenting her children all by herself right now. Therefore, I am reaching out to all of you to help them financially for the next few months. It will help with rent, food, bills, and essentials. Thank you so much for considering them and praying! God bless you abundantly! ❤️





“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians‬ ‭6‬:‭2‬

“If there is among you a poor man/woman of your brethren, within any of the gates in your land which the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart nor shut your hand from your poor brother/sister, but you shall open your hand wide to him/her and willingly lend him/her sufficient for his/her need, whatever he/she needs.”

‭‭Deuteronomy‬ ‭15‬:‭7‬-‭8‬ ‭