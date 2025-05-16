Getting Kenni off to College

Hello everyone,





I’m writing to ask for your help in getting my daughter off to college. I’m a single mother raising her on my own, I do my best to ensure she has everything she needs. Kenni, is a straight-A Honor Student who has been on the National Honor Society since junior high school year. She has an impressive GPA of 3.9 and has applied to 25 universities, where she has been accepted to all of them.





On May 1st, Kenni made the difficult decision to stay close to home because she knew I couldn’t afford the tuition for an out-of-state college. She chose to attend Norfolk State University (Spartans) to pursue her undergraduate degree in Psychology and a minor in Criminology.





Although Kenni has received financial aid, we are still responsible for paying $4,000 per semester for her tuition and fees. I would be incredibly grateful for any help you can provide in making this dream a reality. No amount is too small or too big. If you are unable to donate please share the link. We truly appreciate all the support that is received.





Thank you,