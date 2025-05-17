Family support for Fred Maguder

Commodity Carriers has started this fundraiser to give support to the family of Fred. Fred was a part of the Commodity Carriers family as a talented old school mechanic. There wasn’t one job that he couldn’t figure out. He was a unique individual, liked by all and a good person with a good soul. He was respected and friendly to all the drivers and easy to joke around with. I will personally miss our friendly banters and his absolute hatred for technology, 😅. It is truly a great loss and he will be sorely missed by everyone!! May he rest in peace 🙏🏼