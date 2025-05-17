Family support for Fred Maguder

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $2,700
Campaign funds will be received by Monica Terris
Commodity Carriers has started this fundraiser to give support to the family of Fred. Fred was a part of the Commodity Carriers family as a talented old school mechanic. There wasn’t one job that he couldn’t figure out. He was a unique individual, liked by all and a good person with a good soul. He was respected and friendly to all the drivers and easy to joke around with. I will personally miss our friendly banters and his absolute hatred for technology, 😅. It is truly a great loss and he will be sorely missed by everyone!! May he rest in peace 🙏🏼
I will miss you! Thoughts and prayers to your family. May you rest in peace now 🙏🏻
My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.
Prayers sent for Fred , his friends and family , I wish I knew him better but I was very aware of the fact of how gifted he was of a man. Not just mechanical but as a human.. Rest in peace Fred , Heaven will welcome you with open arms
Fred will be truly missed he will always be a true and one of kind friend our prayers are with him and his family
