Storm Damage Fund for Asa & Jess Crofoot

During the Violent Storm, that ripped through Southwestern Michigan on 5/15/25, I get a call from my son Asa. He tells me that a Tornado may have touched down at the Schnable Lake Family Campground in Otsego. They were in their camper when the storm hit. Their roof folded over on it's self, the back of his shed was torn off and a 4x4 beam went through the roof of their Jeep. While Asa, Jess, Jr. and Peyton were running to the bathroom for shelter, Jess fell and messed up her knees. They had to scrounge around for what ever medical supplies they could find. There was so much damage there was no way out of the part with a vehicle. Not even down the 2-track trails. There were at least 12 trailers that rolled over. Meanwhile at our house, where they live in a trailer in our backyard, the top of a 100' oak tree broke off and fell onto their trailer. This piece is between 30' to 40' tall. So basically a tree landed on the trailer and split it in half. The trailer is now unlivable and the tree is so big it will probably take a professional to remove it. He just bought the trailer at Schnable Lake and planned on spending most of the summer there with the family. So, I'm asking for your Help to make sure they have enough money to do what they have to do to get a stable home again. They have 2 children that I am very worried about. If you can please donate something. I'm sure every little bit will help. Thank you and God Bless All of you who choose to help. We love you.