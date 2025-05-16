Support for Kevin

Hi, my name is Sarah Martens. My brother Kevin is battling meningitis and is very sick. Yesterday, May 14, the doctors weren’t sure if he would make it. As of today, May 15th, he is still fighting.

I created this GoFundMe, not to cover medical bills, but to ease a small part of my parents’ burden, as my dad is currently off work to be by Kevin’s side. My goal is small because this is just about offering them a little support and love during this tough time.

Please know that there’s absolutely no expectation to contribute—this is just an opportunity for those who feel moved to help. If you’d rather not donate, that’s completely okay. For those who choose to give, your kindness means the world to our family, and we’re deeply grateful.

Thank you for considering this and keeping Kevin in your thoughts and prayers.