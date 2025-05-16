Support for Kevin

Goal:
CAD $7,000
Raised:
CAD $3,950
Campaign funds will be received by Johan Dyck
Hi, my name is Sarah Martens. My brother Kevin is battling meningitis and is very sick. Yesterday, May 14, the doctors weren’t sure if he would make it. As of today, May 15th, he is still fighting.
I created this GoFundMe, not to cover medical bills, but to ease a small part of my parents’ burden, as my dad is currently off work to be by Kevin’s side. My goal is small because this is just about offering them a little support and love during this tough time.
Please know that there’s absolutely no expectation to contribute—this is just an opportunity for those who feel moved to help. If you’d rather not donate, that’s completely okay. For those who choose to give, your kindness means the world to our family, and we’re deeply grateful.
Thank you for considering this and keeping Kevin in your thoughts and prayers.
We are continuing to pray and love you and your family.
Sending love and prayers
We love you guys much. Continuing to pray for Kevin and the whole family.
Praying for recovery.
Praying!!!
Wish you a speedy recovery.
Praying for you guys:)
May 18th, 2025
Today is Sunday, May 18th, and Kevin is doing amazing! It’s wild to think that just 4 days ago the doctors didn’t think he would make it. His recovery so far has been INCREDIBLE. The doctors are amazed at his progress. Thank you everyone for your donations, prayers, and support, it means the world to us. The doctors are optimistic for a full recovery.
