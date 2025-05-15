Another life emergency

Well, this isn't something I wanted to do. But, life has struck again. On the 27th of April, my bank account was hacked somehow. I didn't find out about it until the 1st of May. I contacted my bank, and they started an investigation. They informed me that since the discrepancy wasn't reported in a timely manner, they wouldn't be refunding my money. There was almost $1000 in my account. We are now behind on rent and other bills. I work for the state, and get paid twice a month. I checked on this current check, and instead of depositing it, they're mailing me a paper check. Our landlord is already upset with us for being late, and this is just making matters worse. To top it off, they're charging us $10 a day for being late. At this point, we won't be able to catch up with everything because the majority of this check will go on just rent. This isn't something I want to do. It's beyond embarrassing. But we don't know what else to do. We already have small loans to pay back, so getting another one isn't an option. We just need help.