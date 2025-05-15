Bringing my husband home

Hello, my name is Renette and I am reaching out to you today to ask for your help in bringing my husband, Geftay, to the United States. My husband and I have been married for 8 years and have 3 children together, but due to the ongoing gang violence in Haiti, he was forced to leave his home and seek refuge in a safer location.

Unfortunately, the place he is currently in is very remote and he has limited access to basic necessities like food, clean water, and proper medical care. As his wife and the mother of our children, it is my utmost desire to have him here with me and our family, where he can be safe and healthy.

We are seeking to raise $20,000 to cover the costs of his travel, legal fees, and living expenses until he can find a stable job and get back on his feet. Any amount, big or small, will be greatly appreciated and will bring us one step closer to being reunited as a family.

Your contribution will not only bring my husband home, but it will also give him a chance to start a new life in the United States, free from the dangers of gang violence. Together, we can make a difference in the life of our family and bring hope to those who are facing similar challenges.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our campaign. Please share this with your friends and family, and let's make this dream a reality.