Help Bring Joy to Nathan's Birthday This Year

Nathan's birthday is coming up on Saturday, May 17th. He's turning 7. We didn't get to celebrate his birthday last year because I had lost my job and didn't have any income to be able to do anything for him. We moved back to my home state, Texas, when my dad passed away in July. I thought it would give us a fresh start. In many ways it has. He started school and has been doing great. He learned to read and has the best handwriting in his class. We've had some bumps on this road but the biggest is me finding out I have cervical cancer. The process of going from it was suspected to it is definite seems to have taken forever. I've had two surgeries so far. One to see if the cancer is spreading and one surgery this past Monday to see how far it has spread. I'll get those results at the end of this month. But because of the uncertainty of how this is going to turn out I haven't been able to work. I recently got an offer to start work later this summer if I'm able to. We've been very blessed to have my mom, one or two close friends and even strangers help us out with just surviving. It's been extremely difficult on Nathan having to go through all the changes he's had to endure. I really want him to feel extra special this year on his birthday. He needs to be able to feel and just be a kid again. With no worries. All he's asked for is a birthday party at Chuck E Cheese and 3 presents. A bike he saw at Walmart (looks like a dirt bike), a Hot Wheels or Monster Truck play set and the remote control Godzilla. It doesn't seem like much but given our circumstances it's like trying to move a mountain. We'll, I'm trying to move that mountain by asking for support in this. The total I'm asking for will cover the fee at Chuck E Cheese, the food and one present. Please help me make his birthday this year so amazing that it washes last year's birthday away.