Cmp strikes again for the second time in 2 weeks

Goal:
USD $2,400
Raised:
USD $1,125
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Hayes
Hello, fellow neighbors as some may know 2 weeks ago I was with out power for 6 days, because of friends and some amazing donors I was able to get it restored just 2 weeks ago today, last Thursday I gave them another 100 dollars, today i came home from work to a disconnect notice, how do they expect people to survive right now, I'm putting my faith 8n God for a miracle because I just don't know what to do any more, we still haven't recovered fr9m the last time when we lost all of our groceries
Hope this meets your need. You are loved by God and I pray he meets all your needs, not just this one.
"You are my angel on earth, thank you so very much, I also sent you an email thanking you personally, I appreciate you so much " By Jennifer Hayes
💕💕
June 2nd, 2025
Well after just paying cmp 1500 2 weeks after having no power for 6 days, and paying them 100 dollars a week ago they are threatening to disconnect me again. How do they expect anyone to survive and pay other bills, I still haven't been able to replace the groceries I lost last time
May 20th, 2025
Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, we are waiting on the withdrawal to come through, now we need a little more help as we lost all of our groceries that were in our fridge and freezer. Any help will be greatly appreciated
May 17th, 2025
Thanks to all of you donors I hit my first goal which would cover my bill but I had to update once I saw the fees and realized it wouldn't quit cover it after. I thank you all so much for your help and support, I am almost there
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.