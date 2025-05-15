Louisiana Vapers Advocacy Litigation Funding

PMTA REGISTRY BILL LAWSUIT OVERVIEW





Over the past several years we have seen local legislation in Louisiana specifically, but also nationwide, chip away at the Vape Industry. Laws make it impossible to do business and keep the products customers prefer on the shelves. The final nail in the coffin for Louisiana vape shops was HB 621, which created a PMTA registry. The registry created a “list” favoring a handful of Big Tobacco products while outlawing 95% of the products consumers want, know, and trust. Many shops have been forced out of business while incurring thousands of dollars in civil penalties in an attempt to keep their doors open. Due to these draconic measures set in motion by our state leaders, Louisiana Vaper’s Advocacy was founded for two reasons. First, to shed light on the lies and hysteria spread by our state leaders about vapor technology. Second, be on the forefront of legal battles to restore access for adults to choose healthier nicotine alternatives.

Our goal is to follow the legal pathway taken in Iowa, North Carolina, and most recently Wisconsin to combat this unconstitutional registry bill. Eric N. Heyer, a partner at Thompson and Hine law firm, is heading up these lawsuits in many other states and we look forward to working with him on the same lawsuit here in our great state of Louisiana. This lawsuit is different from the previous lawsuit attacking HB621, which argued a “duality” issue with the legislation. Though it was a valid and strong argument, Altria lobbyists were one step ahead and corrected their mistakes with the following legislative session.

This lawsuit, which has put a halt on Iowa’s registry, attacks the bill at a federal level. The basis of this legal attack is structured on the FDCA - Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act which states that ONLY the FDA has the right to regulate the manufacture and safety of tobacco and related products. The state ATC enacting these PMTA registry bills creates their own authority over products which they have not been granted to do so.

The total cost of this lawsuit is estimated to be $300,000 factoring in court fees, lawyer retainers, and expected state appeals. We’re asking for financial support in taking back our freedom to choose healthier alternatives for consumers! Let us beat this registry bill once and for all. Consumers and business owners alike are all paying the price of this burden.





