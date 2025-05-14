Campaign Image

Back on My Feet

Goal:

 USD $400

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Kip Thompson

Campaign funds will be received by Casey Rabon

Hello, my name is Kip, and I'm reaching out for help to get back on my feet after a series of back surgeries left my legs weak and unable to support myself. I've been living in a nursing home for the past few months, but I'm eager to return home and regain my independence.

I'm looking to raise $400 to cover household expenses, such as rent, utilities, and groceries, until I'm able to get back on my feet. This is a temporary solution, and any help would be greatly appreciated.

I've been through a lot the past few months, but I'm determined to get back to my normal life. With your help, I'll be able to cover my basic needs and take the first step towards a full recovery.

Thank you for taking the time to read my campaign and consider supporting me. Your generosity will go a long way in helping me get back on my feet and back to my normal life. #backonsupport #independentliving

Recent Donations
Show:
Sherri
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Kip. You're in my thoughts

Schlindwein
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Skippy, get well my old friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Wish I could do more

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Happy to help!

