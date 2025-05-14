Mission Trip to London

I will be traveling to London, U.K. from June 8-15, 2025 with a team from the United States. Our goal is to train pastors and Christians in London and equip with the tools to reach out and respond to the rapid increase of Islam in their country. We will also train these pastors on how to respond to the various secular worldviews that they are surrounded by.

In addition, we will also be interacting with Muslims on the ground, challenging them, answering their questions and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with them.

The U.K. is in a precarious situation and place in history at this moment. We cannot let it go down in the flood of secularism and Islam. We must reclaim this nation which has been used of God to send missionaries around the world and has gifted the world with history, literature, theology, the Bible, philosophy among so many things. The U.K. is also the fatherland of Canada and the Commonwealth and the United States.

Please help to get me to London to fulfill this important mission. Thank you and God bless you all!