Find Healing and restoration

We are the Harder Family looking to provide support for our parents in prayer, encouragement, and also financial support to allow them the opportunity to enter a 3 month rehab program for them to not only find sobriety from addictions but more importantly a real relationship with Jesus Christ.

Our parents Frank and Katharina began their life together September 7 1986 and had their first son soon after. But life wasn’t easy growing up for either one of them, which made life difficult well into adult hood and beyond. They’ve always found it hard to provide for 7 children while navigating all the obstacles life threw at them. And through a series of events our father took up alcohol, which made life all the more difficult. While working hard trying to provide never understanding how to find a way out of the rut of depression and sadness and regret they kept pushing on. While people tried to help over the years they’ve never been able to find true healing for the painful burdens they carry. So now at the age of 59 our parents with the help of their children have decided to find help and healing through a rehab program in Mexico. The rehab facility named Centro de Rehabilitacion luz el Camino requires a minimum 3 month stay which is between 5-10,000 dollars at the minimum and as we all know to well even if they are gone the bills will continue to roll in that is why we are asking for financial support to raise 20,000.00 to get their rehab program started and cover their expenses while they are gone. Mathew 25:44

“Then they also will answer Him saying, Lord when did we see you hungry, or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?” Then He will answer them saying, “Assuredly I say to you, in as much as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to Me.”

We understand that smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol is living in a sinful lifestyle, we also acknowledge the pain and hurt thats being numbed in the process. Which is why we ask for your support today to help them not only find freedom from addictions but also freedom for the sadness, depression holding them down and find True healing and peace once and for all but only available through the Power of Jesus Christ! Thank you so much for taking the time to read and share our story!



