Bring Joy to Ghana's Orphans

Dear friends,

This May, I will be traveling to Ghana in West Africa to host a Children’s Fun Day in a village in the city of Kumasi. This is an event created especially for children who have lost one or both parents.

While Mother's Day and Father's Day are times of celebration for many, they can be deeply painful for children without their parents. I know this pain personally, and it’s what inspired me to create the Sylvia Obeng Foundation, named in honor of my late mother.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 31st, this event aims to bring joy, dignity, and comfort to children who often feel forgotten during this season. With your support, we’ll create a safe and joyful space filled with:

Meals and treats

Music, games, bouncy houses and face painting

Small gifts and school supplies

Love, laughter, and community

We’ll be also inviting children from nearby orphanages to be part of this day—because every child deserves to be celebrated. We'll have to cover their transportation to and from the event site.

I’ll be funding my own travel and lodging, but I’m humbly asking for your help to cover the costs of making this day unforgettable for the kids. Your donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward meals, activities, transportation, and supplies.





Please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Together, we can turn a day of sorrow into a moment of light.





With love and gratitude,

Yaa Obeng

Founder, Sylvia Obeng Foundation