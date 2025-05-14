Campaign Image

Last Wish Trip For Mother

 USD $6,000

 USD $120

Campaign created by Dana Atchley

My 80 year old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She had surgeries last year but now her cancer is back. It has spread to her bones. She wants to go see Montana and Yosemite Park before she gets too sick to travel. My daughters and I wish to take her on a road trip from NC across the country by RV. We will have to rent an RV which is expensive. Can anyone help with funds to make this happen? This is one of her last wishes and I want to make it happen for her. Thanks for any help you can give.

Friend
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a miracle from God. I love you mama Kay 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

