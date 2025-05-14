Help a Protective Mom

Please help raise money for a mom in need. She is facing legal abuse from her child’s father. He is using the legal system to attempt to bankrupt her and stress her out by filing for full custody of a child he rarely sees. He already has 50/50 but does not exercise it. This is a campaign to stress out the mom and cause her suffering emotionally, psychologically and financially. He is also blocking this child’s access to proper testing at school for learning challenges to get a proper diagnosis from the school to get help. She needs a little help to defend herself and protect her child. This is someone I personally know and feel strongly about this topic and about this person in particular genuinely needing help. She is an amazing, involved mom who would appreciate any and all help!