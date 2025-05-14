Support for Bonnie and baby

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,242
Campaign funds will be received by Bonnie Nkrumah
Dear friends of our beloved friend and tireless medical freedom advocate, Bonnie McLean (now Nkrumah),
All who know Bonnie know she gives freely to the community and cause and is not the type to ask for anything, but Bonnie needs our help.
Bonnie gave birth to her sweet baby via emergency cesarean section last week, and praise God the baby is well. Bonnie is still struggling with recovery from this major surgery and the aftermath of newly discovered health challenges. Her husband’s job does not afford paid paternal leave benefits, and Bonnie is relies on him solely for support in caring for her and their baby. The medical bills from the weeks leading up to the emergency procedure and the procedure to save her and her baby’s life have been staggering.
Thank you to all who have generously supported Bonnie and her family during this challenging and unpredictable journey. God never promised a life with out trial and peril, but He did promise to be with us through it all. Any and all continued support either in the form of giving or prayers is appreciated more than words can express. God bless you.
June 10th, 2025
Praise God, I survived an emergency cesarean section with multiple blood transfusions, due to a new serious pregnancy complication that had arisen. Baby is preemie size, but doing well. I don't have traditional health insurance so the medical bills for my child are overwhelming. Any help you can provide is very much needed (a dear friend set up a fundraiser), and most of all, thank you so much for your continued prayers, the doctors told me I'm still at high risk of a seizure, stroke, or thrombosis. (My husband is taking unpaid leave from work in order to help me as I'm unable to stand or walk for long without feeling like passing out.) One of the last things the doctor told me before I was put under general anesthesia implied that she wasn't sure whether they could save my life - but God had other plans. Though the pain has been brutal at times, I'm praising God for saving our lives and praying for further healing.
Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved: for thou art my praise.
Jeremiah 17:14
June 3rd, 2025
June 3rd. Another medical issue has come up. Please pray for a good outcome and survival. Thank you so much for your prayers and support!
May 22nd, 2025
5 weeks in the hospital and mostly bad news throughout can really be crushing. Not out of the woods yet, but it looks like I'm finally going to get a couple of weeks of a break from being hospitalized - they're planning to discharge me in several hours, Lord willing. They want me to return for further hospitalization after this break. God has been good and faithful, and the doctors are a bit shocked by the results of one of the last tests. God has worked a miracle that they said was impossible, and now I'm praying for the miracle to continue to completion. In the meantime I remain high-risk and continue to ask for your prayers for these next few weeks. Then my vehicle broke down. Please pray for my family as we endure all of this.
May 20th, 2025
Major surgery due to serious complication scheduled for Friday. I'm going through a difficult time today healthwise and would appreciate your prayers!
May 19th, 2025
Had another scare last night, but praise God that things settled down. Am still pregnant and still hospitalized. Please pray that the results of the tests scheduled for today will show improvement. Thank you so much for your prayers! And thank you to each of you who have offered support!
