Support for Bonnie and baby

Dear friends of our beloved friend and tireless medical freedom advocate, Bonnie McLean (now Nkrumah),

All who know Bonnie know she gives freely to the community and cause and is not the type to ask for anything, but Bonnie needs our help.

Bonnie gave birth to her sweet baby via emergency cesarean section last week, and praise God the baby is well. Bonnie is still struggling with recovery from this major surgery and the aftermath of newly discovered health challenges. Her husband’s job does not afford paid paternal leave benefits, and Bonnie is relies on him solely for support in caring for her and their baby. The medical bills from the weeks leading up to the emergency procedure and the procedure to save her and her baby’s life have been staggering.

Thank you to all who have generously supported Bonnie and her family during this challenging and unpredictable journey. God never promised a life with out trial and peril, but He did promise to be with us through it all. Any and all continued support either in the form of giving or prayers is appreciated more than words can express. God bless you.