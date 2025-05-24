Homeless lady and her dog needing help

Jennifer and her dog Max have recently faced incredibly difficult circumstances. Originally coming to Greenville she and Max became homeless through an unfortunate circumstance and no fault of her own. Since then, she and Max have been living in a tent for several months, doing their best to survive without housing.

In an effort to stay afloat, Jennifer had to sell her car and now has no transportation. Despite her efforts to find both housing and work, the lack of transportation has made it extremely challenging. She occasionally finds work and is a certified forklift operator—skills she is eager to put to use—but she needs a hand to bridge the gap.

This GiveSendGo campaign has been created so that our community can come together to support Jennifer and Max. Donations will go directly toward helping her secure safe housing, reliable transportation, and basic essentials like clothing and shoes.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings Jennifer and Max closer to stability and a fresh start. With your help, we can provide the support they need and show that they are not alone.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and generosity.