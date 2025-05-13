7 Senior Rescue Cats need your help

We are helping an older couple who have taken in 5 Rescue cat and are now taking in two more from the disaster in Kentucky but even though we are trying to help the financial burden is becoming more than they can handle and the don't want to have to give the cats to a shelter because they are older cats (10+ years) there is a good chance they would be euthanized. We are asking for contributions and would be grateful for any help you can give. Anything would be appreciated. This will go towards food, litter, toys, medical expenses and any other needs they may have. They have had hard life and they deserve to enjoy the second part of their short lives. There are 7 cats in total. Thank you again