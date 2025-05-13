Supporting The Jordan Family

🙏 Support for the Family of a Beloved Mother of 13 🙏

In Loving Memory of Joyce Jordan



Dear friends, family, and brothers and sisters in Christ,



It is with deep sorrow that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Joyce, a devoted wife, loving mother of 13 beautiful children, and a faithful servant of the Lord. She went home to be with Jesus unexpectedly, leaving behind a family who deeply needs our prayers, love, and support.



Joyce gave her life in service to others—raising her children in the love and knowledge of Christ, always putting others before herself, and showing a steadfast faith through every trial. Her absence has left a tremendous void in the lives of her husband, children, family, church family and friends.

As the family navigates this heartbreaking season, they are facing heavy burdens:

* Medical expenses from her unexpected passing

* Everyday living costs for a large family now facing life with one parent

* Food, clothing, and educational support for the children

* And long-term needs to ensure these children are raised with stability and love, just as Joyce would have desired

We know that God is near to the brokenhearted (Psalm 34:18), and He often meets needs through the compassion and generosity of His people.

If you feel led, please consider donating to support this precious family. No gift is too small, and every dollar will go directly to help with practical needs. Above all, your prayers are deeply appreciated.

Let’s rally together as the body of Christ to lift up this family and be the hands and feet of Jesus during their time of grief.

“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2





With gratitude and in Christ,



The Jordan Family





