Supporting The Jordan Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $55,156
🙏 Support for the Family of a Beloved Mother of 13 🙏
In Loving Memory of Joyce Jordan
Dear friends, family, and brothers and sisters in Christ,
It is with deep sorrow that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Joyce, a devoted wife, loving mother of 13 beautiful children, and a faithful servant of the Lord. She went home to be with Jesus unexpectedly, leaving behind a family who deeply needs our prayers, love, and support.
Joyce gave her life in service to others—raising her children in the love and knowledge of Christ, always putting others before herself, and showing a steadfast faith through every trial. Her absence has left a tremendous void in the lives of her husband, children, family, church family and friends.
As the family navigates this heartbreaking season, they are facing heavy burdens:
* Medical expenses from her unexpected passing
* Everyday living costs for a large family now facing life with one parent
* Food, clothing, and educational support for the children
* And long-term needs to ensure these children are raised with stability and love, just as Joyce would have desired
We know that God is near to the brokenhearted (Psalm 34:18), and He often meets needs through the compassion and generosity of His people.
If you feel led, please consider donating to support this precious family. No gift is too small, and every dollar will go directly to help with practical needs. Above all, your prayers are deeply appreciated.
Let’s rally together as the body of Christ to lift up this family and be the hands and feet of Jesus during their time of grief.
“Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” – Galatians 6:2
With gratitude and in Christ,
The Jordan Family
We love you all so much and are continually praying for you
I am so blessed to have known Joyce, even if only for a short season. I loved helping her at co-op.She was an amazing woman ,human being,mother,wife and sister in the Lord! She is truly missed and loved ! Thank you for letting me be a part of your family. Love ❤️ you all !
Numbers 6:24-26 Love you guys!
We are praying for you and your family
I love you guys so much ❤️
We are praying for your family 🙏
God bless you guys. Joyce was a wonderful lady and a very loving mom. I’ll always remember her kindness at church over the years. You’re in my prayers, and I’m so sorry for your loss.
Sending prayers!
May the Lord bring comfort and peace to you in the ways that only He can. Joyce will be greatly missed by so many.
