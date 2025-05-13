Campaign Image

Recovering trauma Holmes family

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $225

Campaign created by Jacob Holmes

Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Holmes

Recovering trauma Holmes family

Going through difficult family time. Some of you may know the situation from one side or the other. Situation is through toxic relationships I am in need of help in many ways to take care of my family. Any of you know me, know I'm more of a giver than a taker. I truly hate doing this, I believe as a man I should be able to provide on my own. However due to circumstances being what they are I need help to protect my children and myself. I know that sounds ominous but I wish not to get into the details unless absolutely needed. Just know whatever is donated will truly help my children thrive and grow and break generational trauma. If you can't donate or don't feel comfortable all I can ask is to share this. I truly belive God will provide through others in this moment and the more people it gets to, the more it might help. Please if you've already made a judgement on me let the system do it's job but help me take care of and support those I truly care about, my children. If you have any questions you are free to reach out. God bless.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Torinda
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Putting good thoughts out to the universe that you and the little ones find peace, comfort and a soft place to land. 💓

Skittlez Holmes
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you bro!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo