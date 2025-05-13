Recovering trauma Holmes family

Going through difficult family time. Some of you may know the situation from one side or the other. Situation is through toxic relationships I am in need of help in many ways to take care of my family. Any of you know me, know I'm more of a giver than a taker. I truly hate doing this, I believe as a man I should be able to provide on my own. However due to circumstances being what they are I need help to protect my children and myself. I know that sounds ominous but I wish not to get into the details unless absolutely needed. Just know whatever is donated will truly help my children thrive and grow and break generational trauma. If you can't donate or don't feel comfortable all I can ask is to share this. I truly belive God will provide through others in this moment and the more people it gets to, the more it might help. Please if you've already made a judgement on me let the system do it's job but help me take care of and support those I truly care about, my children. If you have any questions you are free to reach out. God bless.