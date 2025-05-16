Lets help Ray 2025

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Ray Herndon
Ok everyone let’s pull together and help our friend, Ray. Who is an icon of the community, If you don’t know him let me explain a bit, Ray is literally the nicest person you could meet and he means a lot to a innumerable amount of people, he’s the kind of guy to give you the shirt off his back if you need it and not ask a question. He normally drives around on his mower and mows yards to earn a little extra money, I figure once he gets out of the hospital it will be awhile before he’s able to get back to normal. I wanted to start a fundraiser that way he doesn’t have to worry about mowing when he gets home and he’ll be able to rest and recover and not worry about money. So let’s all pull together and help Ray as he’s going through these tough times and show him how much he’s loved by his entire community and MANY friends. All donations will go to him and we can hold an event at the city park once we reach our goal to honor him and give him the money. I just now how much this will touch him if we can pull it off. Thank you and god bless.
Hope you have a speedy recovery, we love ya Ray and we’re praying for you.
Ray is an outstanding disciple of Christ and friend to all.
I love you Ray! Praying you get better soon.
I hate cancer. I know it all too well. Praying for Ray.
May 16th, 2025
He is out of surgery but unfortunately they found that his cancer has spread further than they thought. I will update as soon as I know more. Thank you everyone that has donated, for those who know Ray know just how much he will appreciate it.
