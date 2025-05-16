Lets help Ray 2025

Ok everyone let’s pull together and help our friend, Ray. Who is an icon of the community, If you don’t know him let me explain a bit, Ray is literally the nicest person you could meet and he means a lot to a innumerable amount of people, he’s the kind of guy to give you the shirt off his back if you need it and not ask a question. He normally drives around on his mower and mows yards to earn a little extra money, I figure once he gets out of the hospital it will be awhile before he’s able to get back to normal. I wanted to start a fundraiser that way he doesn’t have to worry about mowing when he gets home and he’ll be able to rest and recover and not worry about money. So let’s all pull together and help Ray as he’s going through these tough times and show him how much he’s loved by his entire community and MANY friends. All donations will go to him and we can hold an event at the city park once we reach our goal to honor him and give him the money. I just now how much this will touch him if we can pull it off. Thank you and god bless.