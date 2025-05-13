Supporting the Sanford family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Jason Pillow
So the day I always feared has come. Today my grandfather has went to be with Jesus. There's still so much to do and take care of and we need some help. All finances raised will go towards my grandfather's burial needs and to assist family with travel and time off work for main family members to attend to my grandfather's final wishes. Thank you for helping us.
