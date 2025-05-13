Campaign Image

Supporting the Sanford family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Jason Pillow

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Pillow

So the day I always feared has come. Today my grandfather has went to be with Jesus. There's still so much to do and take care of and we need some help. All finances raised will go towards my grandfather's burial needs and to assist family with travel and time off work for main family members to attend to my grandfather's final wishes. Thank you for helping us.

Recent Donations
Show:
Pilgrim Nicole
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

