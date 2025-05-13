The Quest for Peace at Bear Spring Ranch

My name is Ken Oliver. My wife Ruth and I have lived in Bear Spring Ranch (BSR) for more than two years. Our first year here was one of quiet, calm and serenity amidst our bucolic surroundings. We have now witnessed our dream home become a false paradise and our physical and mental well-being become significantly and negatively impacted over the last year, especially the last several months. Knowing that this transformation from a peaceful and serene home to one filled with constant cacophonous noise, rock crushing, blasting, drilling, and dust could be a permanent situation and beyond our control is an utterly deep and desperate feeling.

Many of our neighbors in BSR have had their peace of mind and tranquility disrespected, disrupted, and disregarded as well - all for the sake of another greedy business enterprise. This is a wholehearted act of contempt.

This GiveSendGo account supports the current and future legal expenses in this battle for a return to the serenity that we have all witnessed being shattered.

