Lifeboat Needed

From the moment I could, I applied for a work permit. It was a rite of passage to be self-sufficient and enterprising, and thus I have been working since the age of 15. Over the years, I took on any job I could to gain experience, from roles in cold calling and bill collecting to scooping ice cream and working in stock rooms, even becoming certified as a personal trainer and, for over the last 20+ years, as a business & systems analyst and manager. I've led training sessions for hundreds, managed major software implementation projects and multi-million dollar purchasing budgets, and traveled the world in my various roles. Throughout my professional life, I've had to reinvent myself and faced numerous restarts through economic crises, restructures, and mass layoffs. Yet in the past, despite these challenges, I could always regain my footing and rebuild.

However, nearly two years ago, a health issue that impacted my vision unexpectedly sidelined me for almost a year while doctors tried to figure it out. They were never able to determine the cause but thankfully, my vision has returned to near normal. Since then I have struggled to regain purpose, and strength to move forward as I've been met with countless barriers to find employment and create as an artist which is my true passion.

The current economic climate has exacerbated my situation. In the past I might have readily found a new position but for a year employment opportunities have stagnated. My savings and retirement funds have been depleted simply to cover basic living expenses. Job leads and opportunities have vanished, recruiters have become unresponsive, and interviews have been unsuccessful. The recurring feedback that I am "overqualified" is disheartening to hear repeatedly. It's difficult to comprehend being rejected for a willingness to work due to overqualification or, even more concerning, age.

I am actively pursuing various avenues, promoting my art work, selling personal items, entry level positions and local retail. I have moved beyond being picky about a dream job or company. Having exhausted all assets of value, relocation is not financially feasible. I've even taken in a roommate and in San Francisco, this is still not enough.

Never did I imagine I would find myself in a position where I need to ask for financial assistance. I have pulled myself up again and again all my life; and now asking for a handout has become my last resort. I simply don't have time or means to "hang on."

The cost of living is exorbitant and so the amount I need to cover is high. My hope is to get enough to cover monthly rent at a minimum which is over $3,000. I'm persisting in my job search, attending networking events, and exploring any means I can to secure a steady income. Anything extra I can raise would go toward pursuing my dream as an artist and covering bills and expenses.

My deepest wish is that this situation would lead to genuine employment in my field (Business/Sales Operations Analyst) or my ultimate dream of sharing my art in meaningful ways.

Break Down

Toward Rent: $2,100

Utilities/Bills/Public Transportation: $900

Food: $400

Other/Art Work Support (side hustle to make ends meet): $600

Link to Art Campaign: Art Dream Campaign

Instagram: Fancysnapshot2000 (my art)

Website: https://fancysnapshot2000.squarespace.com/



