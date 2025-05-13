Campaign Image
Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $5,995

Campaign created by Jeff Bryant

Campaign funds will be received by Jeff Bryant

Recently diagnosed with stage 4 Esophageal cancer at 54 years old. I am unable to work due to chemotherapy/immunotherapy treatments. Although I'm not one to ask for help, I find myself falling behind on medical and household bills. I humbly am asking for donations to help me fight this terrible diagnosis. Thank you for considering supporting me. May you have a blessed day.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers to you Jeff!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keith Locke
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled nor be afraid.”

Meraki Medicinal LLC
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 4000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck, sir. Regards, Some rando on X.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

JackD
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you and heal you, Jeff.

Kevin
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

May the Lord bless you abundantly. Thanks for the amazing pictures.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Love your artwork. 💕 Take care.

Rick
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You can kick this....

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

prayer with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes and many prayers for you.

Jean W
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

