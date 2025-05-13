Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $5,995
Campaign funds will be received by Jeff Bryant
Recently diagnosed with stage 4 Esophageal cancer at 54 years old. I am unable to work due to chemotherapy/immunotherapy treatments. Although I'm not one to ask for help, I find myself falling behind on medical and household bills. I humbly am asking for donations to help me fight this terrible diagnosis. Thank you for considering supporting me. May you have a blessed day.
Prayers to you Jeff!
Praying for you.
John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled nor be afraid.”
Good luck, sir. Regards, Some rando on X.
God bless you and heal you, Jeff.
May the Lord bless you abundantly. Thanks for the amazing pictures.
Love your artwork. 💕 Take care.
You can kick this....
prayer with you!
Best wishes and many prayers for you.
