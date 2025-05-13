Shaver Kids Ninja Fund

Eden, Moriah and Azariah are dedicated Ninja athletes. They train at our local gym 5-6 days a week and have several competitions this summer. Who knows, maybe one day these kids will be on the TV show "American Ninja Warrior", that is their goal. For those that have been cheering our kids on by watching their videos on Facebook and following us on their Youtube page (Ultimate505Ninjas) we are asking for your support as they have several competitions this summer that are going to cost our family nearly $6,000.

We usually drive to competitions that are within 7 hours of where we live, however, one competition will be in North Carolina and one in Florida so we'll need plane tickets for those. If you have any flyer miles/points you'd like to donate that would help tremendously. You can email us at ShaverMissions@gmail.com if you would like to donate those to help offset overall costs.

Ninja is truly their passion and it keeps them active all year long. Thank you for helping them to get to competitions this summer as well as the World Finals in Dallas in July. Any gift is greatly appreciated and will be used to cover the costs of travel, hotel and competition fees. God bless you!



Upcoming Competitions:

May 17-18: World Ninja League (WNL) Sectional Flagstaff, AZ

Competition Fees, Travel and Hotel= $500

June 20-23rd: World Ninja League World Finals hosted in North Carolina

Competition Fees, Travel= $2000

July 10-12th: Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) Worlds Dallas, TX

Competition Fees, Travel and Hotel= $1600

July 26-27th Ninja Sport Championship (NSC) Sectional : Longmont, CO



Competition Fees, Travel and Hotel= $600

August 30-31st NSC World Championship: Pinellas Park, FL

Competition Fees, Travel and Hotel= $2250