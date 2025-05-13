Campaign Image

Joe and Tawny's Fire Disaster Relief

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $7,800

Campaign created by Dennis Walker

Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Dekar

Joe and Tawny, a young family with two small children, recently lost everything in a devastating house fire. They had no time to gather their belongings and are now left with only the clothes on their backs. The family is in dire need of basic necessities such as clothing, toys, and household items. That's where we come in. We are raising $10,000 to help Joe and Tawny replace their lost belongings and provide for their children. Any amount, big or small, will bring hope and relief to this family in their time of need. Please contribute generously to help them rebuild their lives.

Recent Donations
Will
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Michael and Sheryl Head
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for God's continued grace as you move forward from your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers up Joe, Tawny and kids! Im so sorry for the loss.

Ken and Vickie Clark
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you all at this very difficult time. God Bless.

Allison Walker
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mariah Douglas
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry, guys.

Yvonne
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 335.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying all your needs are met KCL

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Terri and Bill Dempski
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We hope you can recover quickly. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.

The Murtha Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We're so sorry this happened, but glad that you're all safe!

Morgan Kuehn
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Rachel Caforio
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you during this difficult time!

Jennifer Saltisiak
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Joe Yablonsky
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you guys. Thoughts and prayers coming your way

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

