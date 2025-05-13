Joe and Tawny's Fire Disaster Relief

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $7,800
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Dekar
Joe and Tawny, a young family with two small children, recently lost everything in a devastating house fire. They had no time to gather their belongings and are now left with only the clothes on their backs. The family is in dire need of basic necessities such as clothing, toys, and household items. That's where we come in. We are raising $10,000 to help Joe and Tawny replace their lost belongings and provide for their children. Any amount, big or small, will bring hope and relief to this family in their time of need. Please contribute generously to help them rebuild their lives.
Praying for God's continued grace as you move forward from your loss.
Prayers up Joe, Tawny and kids! Im so sorry for the loss.
Thinking of you all at this very difficult time. God Bless.
I'm so sorry, guys.
Praying all your needs are met KCL
We hope you can recover quickly. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
We're so sorry this happened, but glad that you're all safe!
Praying for you during this difficult time!
We love you guys. Thoughts and prayers coming your way
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.