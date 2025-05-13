Anita Lynn

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,168
God has called my beautiful mother home. This is such a tragic and difficult time for us. If you knew my mom you knew what an amazing soul she had. I am reaching out to everyone who knew her in this lifetime, long or short, to help lay her to rest the best we can. Either by donating or sharing this post . My best friend, my whole heart, my everything.
I am so sorry for your loss and I am praying for your whole family. She always had the warmest, most sincere mom energy. She was a sweetheart. The world lost a truly special human.
Thinking of you and your family, couldn’t imagine what you’re going through right now, no words will ease your grief right now, but don’t let that grief overshadow the loving memories and laughter you shared all your life. Hang in there friend, we will be praying for you all, if you need anything, and I mean anything, you all know to reach out to us. We love your family so much, 🥺
so sorry for your loss, prayers for your family
My heart is with your family. This is such a terrible loss. She truly was the light in the room
